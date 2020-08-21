MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police needs the public's help identifying a suspect seen burglarizing a business in the 6600 block of Boykin Road.
On Thursday, August 13, 2020 at approximately 5:48 a.m., a man cut thru a fence to the business, cut the catalytic converter off one vehicle, broke into a van and stole a set of golf clubs inside the bag, then fled the scene.
The suspect can be seen in the surveillance video walking around -- and it appears as though he nearly lost his pants. He also appears to have a tattoo on his upper back area.
He's wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering, Criminal Mischief and Trespassing.
If anyone knows this subject please call police at (251)208-7211. You do not have to give our name.
