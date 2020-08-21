MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Great surveillance images coming to us from Mobile Police. Even though the suspect is masked -- investigators believe based on the images someone will know who he is.
The suspect is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle and Theft of Property 1st.
According to police, Sunday, August 1, at 7:50 a.m., the male subject unlawfully broke into the victim's work vehicle and took approximately $8,000.00 dollars in equipment and the victim's wallet .
The photos show the suspect using the victim's credit card at Home Depot on Montlimar Drive. The suspect has also used the victim's credit cards multiple times.
Both of his arms are covered in tattoos.
If anyone knows this subject please call police at (251)208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
