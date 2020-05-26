MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police investigating a commercial burglary at a daycare center.
It happened April 30, at approximately 9:15 p.m. at the Teddy Bear Childs Care located at 3763 Dauphin Island Parkway.
The suspect broke and crawled into a back window at the location. According to police, he stole food that was for the children at the daycare and fled the scene.
If anyone recognizes the suspect please call Mobile Police (251)208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
