FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Foley Police posting pictures of a suspect who made off with a blue Yeti cooler.
According to investigators, he walked out of the store and did not pay for it.
As you know they're not cheap -- a check online shows retail price for similar coolers is anywhere from $250 to $300.
Foley Police posting several pictures to their Facebook page -- if you know who he is turn him in 251-943-4431.
