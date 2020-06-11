MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two cases involving stolen cars -- one with a happy ending. and the other has Mobile Police asking you to help them locate a suspect.
MPD investigators say he's known test driving cars and never returning them. Police are looking for 45-year-old Donald Forrest Moore, Jr.
According to police, Moore went to Elite Motors on Government Blvd. on January 24, 2020 and got the keys to test drive a 2018 Nissan Altima. He can be seen in surveillance video driving off. Police say he never returned and sold the stolen car on Facebook Marketplace.
He's wanted for theft of property 1st (2 counts), theft of property 1st deception, and theft of property 1st out of Baldwin County. If you know where Moore is call Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
And an update to a heartbreaking story we first told you about earlier this week. A woman's car stolen from the Chevron gas station on Dauphin Island Parkway and her dog "Sky" still inside.
While her car was found hours later in Prichard - there was no sign of her dog. That's when she turned to FOX 10 News for help.
"I would like to have my dog back... Because she was all I had. She was a piece of security for me. I'm not mad about what happened... I just really want to locate my dog because she plays a big part in my life and my anxiety," said victim.
After this story aired we received several calls from viewers who had seen the dog and we can report the woman has since been reunited with her dog.
