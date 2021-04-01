MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police needs the public's help identifying a manwanted for Criminal Mischief 1st degree.

On Thursday, March 25, 2021 at approximately 8 p.m., MPD responded to McDonalds, 367 Azalea road in reference to an unknown male subject destroying a display case by knocking it over on the floor causing it to shatter.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue Dodge van prior to police arrival.

If anyone knows this suspect, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211. You do not have to give your name.