MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A robbery at the CVS turns violent as one of the employees tries to confront the suspect. It happened Monday around 2 p.m. at the Dauphin Island Parkway location.
Surveillance cameras were rolling -- showing the woman getting out of what appeared to be a light-colored Lincoln Town Car. As she walks in she covers her face with what appears to be a blanket.
Moments later she is seen trying to leave the store with two cases of beer in hand without paying. One of the store employees attempts to stop her. A struggle ensues as the employee gets hold of one of the cases -- the suspect hits her in the face.
The employee appears stunned as the suspect tries to come back at her as other customers walk into the store.
All this as the woman's ride is watching feet away in the parking lot. Clearly not wanting any part -- the driver begins to back up as the suspect runs after the car. She tries to get into the car -- but the doors are locked and the driver takes off leaving her in the parking lot.
She's now wanted for robbery. If you know who she is -- call Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
