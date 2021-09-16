LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) -- George County Sheriff investigators are seeking the public's help to try and identify a suspected burglar.

Investigators say on September 10th -- deputies responded to a call at the George County Veterinary Clinic in the 15000 block of Hwy 613 in Lucedale for a burglary. Surveillance footage obtained from the clinic showed a male subject - approximately 5'9" in height and wearing a face covering, a ball cap with a distinctive brim, and a wallet chain on his right hip - made entry into the clinic at around 1:00 a.m.

The male subject stole several Civil War-era replica firearms from inside the building. These firearms include three fully functional reproduction Remington-type cap-and-ball revolvers, as well as two fully functional reproduction muzzle-loading Civil War-style carbines.

The sheriff's office posted a picture of the suspect and firearms similar to the ones that were stolen on their Facebook page.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the George County Sheriff's Office at 601.947.4811 to speak to an investigator. MS Coast Crime Stoppers is also available for anonymous tip reporting by calling 877.787.5898 or by accessing their website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.