MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Vehicle burglaries happen every day. Mobile Police dedicate a lot of time to tracking down the suspected thieves.
Mobile Police need the public's help to identify a man wanted for breaking into several vehicles at Windsor Place Apartments off Airport Boulevard and Jamestown Condos off Cottage Hill. The surveillance video is from August 1st around 4 a.m.
Whether he was aware of the surveillance cameras or not -- the suspect doesn't seem to be in a hurry. He spent more than seven minutes going through the car's console, glove compartment and trunk. Investigators say guns and electronics are usually the big ticket items thieves target.
If you recognize the suspect -- turn him in to Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.