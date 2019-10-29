MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A suspected car burglar with a flare for fashion. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone recognizes him.
The surveillance video coming to us from a car repair shop at 7745 Moffett Road. If you're watching it for the first time - you might think the suspect was lost. However, investigators say he gave himself away by door checking several vehicles in the parking lot.
The surveillance cameras -- watching his every move. It appears as though he has on a full-length dress over his clothes.
Team Sheriff calling him their "Fashionista Thug" -- posting the video on social media.
According to inveistigators he did manage to find an unlocked BMW -- taking several items and also stole some clothing from the back of a white pick truck.
If you know who he is -- turn him to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-391-8303. Callers can remain anonymous.
