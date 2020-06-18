SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- It didn't take long to arrest her. 48-year-old Shauna Essex -- caught allegedly stealing a car from a gas station in Satsuma. What took time was getting her back to Mobile after she was arrested in Louisiana back in February.
Essex is now in Metro Jail -- charged with "theft of property first degree."
Satsuma Police say it was a crime of opportunity. You may remember Essex got a ride to the gas station from a motel in Tillman's Corner. Surveillance video shows in the store and making a purchase before walking back to the parking lot and hopping in a white car with keys left inside and driving off. She was pulled over near Baton Rouge four days later.
Essex was already wanted for allegedly stealing a car in her hometown of Perry, Georgia the week before.
Facing the charges, Essex was extradited to Alabama in late April and remains in Metro nearly two months later.
