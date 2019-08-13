DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- We showed you their pictures last week -- four women suspected of making off with more than a dozen bottles of perfume from Ulta store in Daphne.
Daphne Police say they drove off in a white Volvo sedan. And that's not all -- investigators tell us two of the suspects returned Monday August 12th and stole more items.
After further investigation, police believe the same group is responsible for doing the same thing at stores in Mississippi and New Orleans. It's believed the suspects are possibly from Louisiana.
If you recognize them or have any information that could help the case -- call Daphne Police 251-620-0150.
