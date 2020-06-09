MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are trying to identify a suspected thief who hit a up a business several times over the last few months.
Investigators say -- between February 3, 2020 and May 31, 2020 -- the suspect broke into a tractor trailer at Gulf Food Services located at 823 Dumaine Road and stole several items.
If you know who he is -- contact Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
