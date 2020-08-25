MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A suspected thief is making it easy for Mobile Police to track him down.
Investigators are looking for Tommy Obryant, 30. According to MPD, Obryant stole a truck from a business and parked it at another location.
Not only was Obryant seen on surveillance video, but police say he left his wallet and Alabama Identification Card in the stolen truck.
Obryant has an extensive criminal record. He's wanted for Theft of Property 1st. Anyone who knows Obryant's whereabouts is asked to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
