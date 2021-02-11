MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are asking you to take another look at a suspect wanted for Theft of Property 1st Degree.
He's wanted for stealing a trailer. According to investigators, it happened January 2nd in the 4800 block of Fellowship Drive.
MPD says the suspect unlawfully entered the gates on the property and hooked the victim's trailer to a pickup truck before driving away.
If you recognize him or the truck -- Mobile Police wants to hear from you 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
