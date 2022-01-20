MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police need the public's assistance identifying two men who robbed a local gas station.

According to MPD it happened on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m. Police say two men walled into the Chevron Gas Station at 399 Azalea Road and held up the cashier.

If you watch the video -- both men were armed. One of the suspects was the look out at the door -- while the other got the cash from the register.

The clerk complied and the subjects left with an undisclosed amount of cash and a box of cigars. The subjects fled the scene on foot. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information asked to give Mobile Police a call 251-208-7211.