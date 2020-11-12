MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) -- Caught in the Act surveillance coming to us from Mount Vernon. Two suspects obviously saw something they liked.
It was around 2 a.m. when they showed up at the home on Red Fox Road. One of the suspects -- concerned about possibly being recognized -- used his t-shirt as a hood.
After some discussion -- the two suspects end up rolling off with a 2015 Suzuki Red King Quad 500 ATV.
The owners offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. If you know who they are turn them in.
