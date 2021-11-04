MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Who would steal from a local church? -- That's what Team Sheriff is trying to figure out.
They posted surveillance video to their Facebook page. In it you can see the suspects drive into the parking lot of the church -- then make their move.
According to investigators, the two suspects stole a catalytic converter from a church bus.
If you recognize the suspects or their vehicle -- turn them in to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633 or go to their website www.Mobileso.com/crimetips/.
