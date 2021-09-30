PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office needs the publics help to identify four suspects wanted for theft at a local retail store.
According to investigators it happened on August 24, 2021 and September 1, 2021 at a retail store in the 2900 block of Blue Angel Parkway.
The ECSO posted several pictures to their Facebook page of the suspects in question. Investigators believe they have committed thefts at multiple retail locations and fled in an older model GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Suburban.
Anyone with any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
