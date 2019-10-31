ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. (WALA) -- Eight teens have been arrested for vehicle burglaries and thefts over the last two weeks stretching from Baldwin to Santa Rosa County.
Escambia County Sheriff's Office arresting:
Terrance Anton Harris, Jr., 18
Kody Allen Gresh, 17
Tony Lorenzo McGee, Jr. 16
Oreion Emanuel Lane, 17
Shawn Ladaruis Albert, 14
Jacobi Donell Brown, 18
Roy Donta James, III, 18
Jacquavious Lamar Savage, 18
According to investigators the ring is accused burglarizing and stealing vehicles in Escambia County, Santa Rosa County, and Baldwin County over the last two weeks. They allegedly stole 30 vehicles.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office sharing shocking video showing one of the crimes unfolding in outside a home in Pace in the early morning hours of October 24th.
Sheriff Bob Johnson showing the video at a press conference on Wednesday. In the video you see the suspects drive up in two stolen vehicles and check a Mercedes SUV in the driveway, which was locked. They then move on to a pick-up truck in the driveway, which was unlocked.
"It's 5:15 in the morning and this is pretty brazen because people are getting up getting ready to go to work... And they don't care. He's not in a rush... Lights on in the cab -- he doesn't care," said Sheriff Johnson.
Investigators say the suspects pass up high dollar items in their search for guns. In this case -- the homeowner not only sees them -- but confronts them.
"He chases them off. He gets in his truck and chases after them," explained Sheriff Johnson.
In the video, you can see and hear the truck racing off and the homeowner chasing after them in his truck. Then you hear a gunshot fired by the suspects.
"That's why they don't care how long they take in the truck. They don't care if the light's on. They don't care because they are armed and they don't mind shooting at people," said Sheriff Johnson.
Sheriff Johnson urges residents to not take matters into their own hands.
"We are paid to go into harms way. Civilians are not and these guys as I said before -- they're not afraid to pop a cap on somebody as you just heard... By all means call us and let us handle it," said Johnson.
Meanwhile, they expect more arrests in the case as the investigation is ongoing. Authorities urging people to not only lock their vehicles, but also not leave guns inside.
