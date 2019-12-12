ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- It's been a month and a half, but investigators are still trying to identify a couple wanted for stealing a Clarke Alto Blower from an Orange Beach condo.
Orange Beach Police posting two separate videos on their Facebook page October 30th. They are trying to identify a man and a woman.
Anyone with information -- asked to call Orange Beach Police 251-981-9777.
