MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police is asking people to help them identify two suspected thieves.
Investigators say two guys used a stolen credit card at the Home Depot on Schillinger Road and also at the Walmart.
They were seen leaving in this late model blue Toyota RAV4.
If you know who they are -- call Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.