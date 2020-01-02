MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Gunfire inside the Shoppes at Bel Air after a struggle between a security officer and suspected shoplifter just two days before Christmas.
Cell phone video showed the struggle, the officer tazing the suspect, and a gun dropping -- eventually going off before the suspect got away.
Mobile Police are still looking for suspect Jermiah Johnson -- if you know where he is turn him in 251-208-7211.
Now to Gulf Shores -- where surveillance cameras caught a suspect breaking and entering into two vehicles.
You can see the suspect get out of the black 4-door Ford Focus with temporary tag displayed in the back window.
According to police, after the suspect rummages through the pickup truck -- he breaks a passenger side window of another vehicle before driving off. If you can help investigators -- call Gulf Shores Police at 251-968-9841.
Team Sheriff also asking you to take a good look at surveillance video from the Walmart in Semmes. They say two suspects broke into a vehicle at the Mexican restaurant across the street and used the stolen credit card to make a purchase.
You'll notice one of the suspects was walking on crutches before trading it in for a motorized scooter. Team Sheriff relying on someone to do the right thing -- and call in -- caller's can remain anonymous 251-574-8633.
