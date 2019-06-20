MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police releasing several images of two thefts at local businesses. The first at the Greer's CashSaver on Springhill Avenue.
According to investigators, the woman in the surveillance pictures was doing more than just shopping -- they say she stole a purse at the cash register. Once she's caught she'll be charged with theft of property third degree.
The second case happened at Moe's BBQ on Springhill Avenue. MPD says the man in the picture will also face that same charge. While he paid for his food -- investigators say he stole a cell phone. Any information on these two cases call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.
Staying in Mobile County -- Team Sheriff posting surveillance video on their Facebook page from a home off Butler Street in Wilmer.
In the video, you see three people -- two of them appear to be children -- covering their faces with their t-shirts and hoodies.
Investigators say they'll poke around and knock on doors and ask for work. When there is no answer -- they break in.
They want to speak to the adult in charge. If you have any information about this case call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633.
