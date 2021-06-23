MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was well beyond the close of business -- May 11, 2021 at 1:15 in the morning. Headlights could be seen turning into Slaughter Construction's equipment yard on Halls Mill Road. Whether the suspects knew it or not -- surveillance cameras were rolling the entire time.

"We observed them driving up to the gate -- obviously, apparently cut the lock, and then drove straight in and then backed up to our trailer. They didn't look at anything else in the yard. They came for that trailer," said owner.

The surveillance system a relative new addition to the business after a December break-in.

"What you're seeing here is the results of the system we installed. Some pretty good pictures," said owner.

The two suspects would spend about 15 minutes trying to hook up the trailer -- even walking in front of the camera in the process.

"They're distinctive looking. And I'd say it's almost certain that the vehicle they are driving is a Cheverolet Avalanche or something very similar. I think -- I'm almost certain it is an Avalanche," said owner.

While the 18-foot white trailer is worth about $6,000 -- it had more than $50,000 worth of specialty equipment inside. The owner says it would not be much use to anyone else.

So take a real close look -- the ower is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to their arrest and conviction.

"Sure would be nice to catch these guys," said owner.

If you have information that can help investigators -- give Mobile Police a call 251-208-7211.