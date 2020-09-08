MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Team Sheriff asking for the public's assistance in locating a stolen trailer.
According to investigators, it was stolen from Life Storage on Airport Blvd. The trailer was seen on surveillance video being pulled by a Dodge pick-up truck.
Investigators have reason to believe it could be in the Semmes area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574- 8633.
