MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Team Sheriff needs help identifying a couple of suspects, who trespassed at Tristate Towing & Recovery on Half Mile Road where they were seen walking around the parking lot. It happened May 27, 2021.

It's unclear what they were doing there -- but investigators say one of the suspects jumped on top of a company vehicle doing over $1,400in damage to the hood.

If you recognize the suspects in the surveillance video -- the Mobile County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you 251-574-8633.