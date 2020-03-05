Sometimes investigators have a lot to go on... Other times they don't. In an effort to identify their suspects -- they put out what they can. That's the case in our latest "Caught In The Acts."
The Escambia County Florida Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman wanted for petty theft.
According to investigators, she stole some items from the Academy Store on North Davis Highway in Pensacola on February 21st.
If you know who she is or even better -- know where she is -- the Escambia County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you. You can call Crime Stoppers 850-433-STOP (7867) or 850-436-9620.
Citronelle Police also looking for a suspect -- but they know who he is.
Citronelle Police putting Xavier Shepard's picture on social media earlier this week. They say he's wanted for "receiving stolen property" and possibly a suspect in additional burglaries in the Citronelle area.
If you know where he is -- turn him -- contact Citronelle Police 251-866-5527.
