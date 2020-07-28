MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two suspects are caught in the act on surveillance video at an apartment complex and Mobile Police hope someone knows who they are.
It happened Sunday, July 19, 2020 at approximately 8:45 p.m. MPD responded to Pathway Place apartments 2618 South Florida Street in reference to a burglary in progress.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim and she stated that her alarm company called and advised her that two males entered her residence through a bedroom window. The subject fled the scene prior to officer's arrival.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
