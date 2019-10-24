MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating a vehicle burglary at the Dauphin Way Apartments located at 3250 Dauphin Street.
Police say it happened in the early morning hours of October 14th.
Surveillance video shows three suspects door-checking several vehicles in the parking lot. One of the suspects made entry into the reporting victim's vehicle and stole some items.
If you can help identify the suspects -- call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.