MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We've seen it before -- unlocked vehicles becoming easy targets for suspects looking for easy steals.
This time Team Sheriff says it happened in western Mobile County on Barrie Drive.
It happened a month ago -- November 3rd. In the video you see the two suspect dressed in hoodies on the prowl in the driveway.
Deputies say while the homeowners were likely getting ready for work -- the duo made their move. They quikly realize the car is locked, but the truck is not.
They would rifle through the truck for more than a minute. According to deputies stealing the car's key fob.
Team Sheriff says don't make it easy for the suspects -- reminding you to lock your vehicles. They even go a step further and urge gun owners to take guns out of vehicles and put them in a secure place.
Meanwhile, if you can help investigators with this case give the Mobile County Sheriff's Office a call 251-574-8633. Callers can remain anonymous.
