MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Caught In The Act does it again. A Mobile man wanted for allegedly stealing a car during a test drive and selling it online is behind bars.
Mobile Police say 45-year-old Donald Forrest Moore, Jr. pulled a fast one at Elite Motors on Government Boulevard June 1, 2020.
Surveillance video from the dealership shows Moore taking the keys and getting into a 2018 black Nissan Altima. MPD says after taking it for a test drive, Moore never returned -- instead allegedly posting the car for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
17-year-old Imani Ivory needed a car after hers was totaled and answered Moore's ad.
"He said it was a personal car. He said he would take payments on it... Basically just everything that would come with it. There was nothing suspicious about it... I had pictures of the car, mileage on the car, Carfax... Everything you would look into when buying a car," said Ivory.
They eventually agreed on a price and he brought the car to her place of employment.
"Instead of doing $1500 down like he had advertised... He told me since I was so young he was going to need $2500 down instead," said Ivory.
She paid him the money in cash, plus the first month's payment of $275 after a test drive. She was told to call after she got off work to fill out rest of paperwork.
"I was on my way to the dealership and I tried to call him and he didn't respond... So I just called the dealership and when I called the dealership they didn't know what I was talking about. I was like I just bought a car... How do you guys not know... I'm coming to fill out the rest of my paperwork," recalled Ivory. "They were lost at what I was talking about... Like it made me seem crazy. So they put me on the phone with the manager and he told me the car has been gone for a minute and he told me the guy was a scammer."
Moore was arrested last Wednesday, June 17th after we ran his picture twice. He remains in Metro Jail. As Ivory saves up for another car, she's hopeful she might get some of her money back.
"Yeah, it took a month or two to save up $2500 -- that's not just play money... That's serious money that could have went towards another car... It was heartbreaking," said Ivory.
Moore is facing several theft charges and has three holds on him in Baldwin County, Harrison County, Mississippi, and Escambia County, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.