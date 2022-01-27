SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- Team Sheriff needs assistance identifying a suspect wanted in a purse snatching at the Semmes Walmart.

While they admit the picture is not the best quality -- they're hoping someone recognizes the suspect riding in the mobile shopping cart.

According to investigators -- he and another man followed her into the parking lot of the Semmes Walmart and parked in front of her. Investigators say they then followed her around the store -- and eventually followed her back into the parking lot where the man on the cart stole her purse from her front seat while she returned her cart.

The victim told deputies the suspects were driving a beat up Chevy truck. If this sounds familiar -- call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633.