SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- Team Sheriff needs assistance identifying a suspect wanted in a purse snatching at the Semmes Walmart.
While they admit the picture is not the best quality -- they're hoping someone recognizes the suspect riding in the mobile shopping cart.
According to investigators -- he and another man followed her into the parking lot of the Semmes Walmart and parked in front of her. Investigators say they then followed her around the store -- and eventually followed her back into the parking lot where the man on the cart stole her purse from her front seat while she returned her cart.
The victim told deputies the suspects were driving a beat up Chevy truck. If this sounds familiar -- call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office 251-574-8633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.