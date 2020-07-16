The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing from another customer at a Walmart.
According to investigators it happened on July 6, 2020 at the Walmart on Mobile Highway. The suspect scene in surveillance images allegedly stole more than $300 of personal items from another customer.
Anyone with any information, is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
