MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Still no arrests in a bank robbery that happened a week ago at the Wells Fargo Bank on Azalea Road.
The bank now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
It was just after noon Tuesday, December 3 when the suspect walked into the bank. He wasted no time -- immediately handing the teller a note -- demanding money.
Even though a weapon isn't seen in the surveillance video -- Mobile Police say he also threatened to shoot the teller if she didn't comply.
In the video -- the suspect has heavy dreads and a beard, which could be a disguise.
After getting the money he ran away.
MPD is hoping with reward money now behind the crime -- that someone will call in with the information needed to make an arrest. If you know who he is -- turn him in to Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
