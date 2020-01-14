MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was one in the afternoon Monday, January 13th. A ring camera catching a guy approach the door at a home in the Greenridge Subdivision off University.
He knocks on the door, but not before police say he stole a package delivered about three hours earlier. It was an order from Bath & Body Works -- the homeowner says not really worth anything -- but was more scared because he actually knocked on her door.
If you recognize him -- turn him into Mobile Police 251-208-7211.
Robertsdale Police -- asking for your help in not one but two cases.
The first happening Tuesday, January 14th at the Chevron on Highway 90.
Investigators releasing surveillance images of the suspect -- accused of theft. They say he left in a teal-colored older model Ford Ranger -- with large dent on the driver's side.
Meanwhile, two people (a man and a woman) are wanted for questioning concerning the use of a stolen credit card used at the Robertsdale Walmart on December 1st. The couple seen leaving in this black car.
If you have information call Robertsdale Police at 251-947-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.