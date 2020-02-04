SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- A "Caught in the Act" update -- the woman wanted for allegedly stealing a car from a Satsuma gas station is behind bars.
There was never any question of who stole the white car from the Pilot gas station in Satsuma -- surveillance video catching it all on camera. Satsuma Police putting it all out there on social media trying to identify her.
It happened on Monday, January 27th at 10 a.m. The only thing investigators knew was she was given a ride from a motel in Tillman's Corner -- and had a lot of cash on her.
Friday, January 31st the car was pulled over by Louisiana State Police in West Baton Rouge Parish for a traffic stop. Behind the wheel was 48-year-old Shauna Essex of Perry, Georgia.
After running the plates -- it didn't take long to figure out the car was reported stolen. Essex was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Detention Center.
But that's not all -- Essex also had a warrant out for her arrest in her hometown for allegedly stealing a car there. Just days before Perry Police posting the images on their Facebook page. You'll notice Essex was wearing the same clothes at the time of this crime -- a silver Dodge Charger reported stolen from a Ramada Inn.
While the Dodge Charger was found abandoned in Atlanta -- investigators believed Essex was possibly headed to Florida.
Detectives with Satsuma say it's unclear what her motive was -- they looking forward to questioning her. Once extradited -- Essex will be charged with Theft of Property First Degree. She'll also eventually face a similar charge in Perry, Georgia.
