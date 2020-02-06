A trailer theft in Satsuma, and a stolen purse, in Foley. Here's the latest "Caught in the Act."
Satsuma Police have released surveillance video of a trailer theft. It happened Sunday, February 2nd around 5:23 a.m. in the Vaughns area of Satsuma.
The video shows a pickup truck pulling away with a 5x10 trailer attached -- on it was a toolbox, weedeater rack, and blower mount.
While the video isn't great -- Satsuma Police are hoping someone living in the area of Harrison/Thomas Roads has better video.
If you can help investigators -- give Satsuma Police a call.
Now to Foley -- where police are trying to identify two women -- wanted for questioning in a purse theft. The surveillance video is from the entrance of a local store.
If you know who they are -- Foley Police want to hear from you.
