MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police releasing new surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on 653 Stanton Road. It happened Wednesday, December 4 around 9:25 p.m.
While both suspects have their faces covered, investigators say approximately 45 minutes before the robbery the suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt came into the store without his face covered.
Anyone with information is asked to call 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
