DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- An armed robber held up a hotel in Daphne Monday night, October 21, 2019 and police need your help catching him. It happened at the Microtel on Highway 98 just before 11:00 p.m.
Surveillance video shows how it played out. A lone gunman walked into the hotel and demanded money from the night clerk, but not before making small talk first.
“He initially came in and just asked random questions about rooms, the size of the rooms, what the bed situations were, what he had available,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.
When the clerk turned away, the suspect pulled out a gun. He held it on the counter, covering it with his other hand. The clerk handed over the cash drawer and the suspect stuffed the money in his pocket and left. As he made his exit, investigators said another person could be seen opening the outside door for the robber. This all took place in less than two minutes.
Video from just before the robbery showed a woman police hope to talk to. Police believe she was at very least a witness, if not an accomplice to the robbery which occurred less than a minute after she walked out.
“We think they knew enough to send the female in initially to make sure there wasn’t anybody else in the lobby, to make sure there were no customers and that the clerk was probably there by himself,” Vannoy explained. “That would lead us to believe that this has probably happened before with this group.”
Evelyn Geri was supposed to have worked the shift Monday night, but schedules had been changed to accommodate another employee. The whole incident had the her and other staff shaken up. She just wants the crime solved.
“If anybody recognizes the people, just come forward,” Geri said. “Share the videos on Facebook…just help us get them out there and hopefully we can get them caught so that this won’t happen again.”
Police ask anyone who can identify the people pictured to call 251-620-0150.
