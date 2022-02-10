Escambia County, Florida deputies want to find a man accused of stealing lottery tickets.
The crime happened in January at a gas station on Pine Forest Road. Deputies believe the same guy may have stolen tickets from another store on Mobile Highway.
Call the Escambia County Sheriff's Office if you know who he is.
