PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- Police said an armed robbery in Pensacola left a Dollar General employee wounded when a gunman fired a shot into her chest at point-blank range.
The two men involved in the cold-blooded crime are still on the run, and Pensacola Police released surveillance images of the attackers in an attempt to get them behind bars.
The crime happened Wednesday night around 7 p.m. at the Dollar General on Garden Street at G Street.
The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Yashita Mackey. She remains hospitalized but police said she is expected to recover after emergency surgery. Mackey is a teacher and mother of four who works at the Dollar General part-time.
Mackey was working her shift when the two robbers rushed in and demanded money. Investigators said she told one of the men that she could not open the register without a sale, and that's when he fired the shot.
Customers in the store called 911 as the suspects ran away with no money.
If you can identify the two men in the pictures, you are asked to call Pensacola Police and turn them in.
