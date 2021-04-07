MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Mobile Police arrested a woman accused of stealing mail in Midtown. It's an exclusive story we first told you about earlier this week.

According to investigators, Annie Langley was charged with the crime. The Saraland woman was booked into Metro Jail Wednesday night and bonded out about two and a half hours later. She's charged with fourth degree theft of property, which is a misdemeanor.

Inspector Tony Robinson with the United States Postal Service said Langley was the woman seen in surveillance video, taking mail and a package out of Brandon Payne's mailbox in Midtown earlier this week.

Robinson said she has many different aliases and according to jail records, she's been in and out of jail since 2004.

Robinson said it's unclear what federal charges Langley could also face from the USPS.

Stealing mail is a federal crime and the penalty can be up to five years in prison.