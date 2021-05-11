MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are looking for a man who was Caught in the Act breaking into a truck over the weekend.
The crime happened on Misty Leaf Drive off of Scott Dairy Loop South in West mobile.
Security video shows the man opening the truck door and rustling around inside for a bit. He then gets out and is careful not to let the door slam shut before he takes off.
If you recognize the man Caught in the Act, you're asked to call Mobile Police and turn him in.
