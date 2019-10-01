MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Just last week state health leaders recommended all Alabamians stop vaping until more research can be done.
There are lots of different theories out there about what could be causing these illnesses related to vaping, but health experts tell Fox10, right now, no one knows for sure.
"These substances they have the ability to very rapidly change someone's life."
Experts with the Centers for Disease Control are investigating 800 cases of lung illnesses from vaping.
12 people have already died in 10 states.
These numbers don't include alabama where, as of last Friday, 16 cases were under investigation.
The epidemic reaching Mobile where three teens were hospitalized a few weeks ago.
Reports show across the country two-thirds of cases are people between 18 and 34 years old.
Despite new state laws on vaping restricting purchasing age, Dr. William Porr, with the Pulmonary Associates of Mobile, says the biggest concern is how easily available these devices are to young people.
"Do we really know what our youth are putting in this? and where are our youth getting it from and I think that's the more alarming factor here," said Dr. Porr.
"The different designs of vapes and e-cigarettes make them very appealing to teenagers, which can be scary, especially for parents who don't already know what they are."
"Really none of these chemicals, legal or not, belong in your lungs,” said Virginia Guy with the Drug Education Council.
Guy says vape pens are often seen as "safer" than cigarettes, but "safer" doesn't mean safe.
"You're getting a different chemical cocktail, you're getting a different level of nicotine because these products are basically unregulated. Then when you start talking about the black market products that becomes an even bigger issue, so we have no idea what's in those products," said Guy.
She says doctors in the state were only told to start reporting what they think may be vaping related illnesses around mid-September, so the numbers could be much higher.
"Juul" releasing a statement about the illness saying: "Juul exists to help adult smokers switch off of combustible cigarettes and [they've] been monitoring the situation closely."
They went on to say: "We appreciate the work of the CDC, FDA and other public health authorities, and are confident that they will get to the bottom of this issue.”
Parent, student and teacher education on vaping is offered by Pulmonary Associates of Mobile. If you're interested call 251-633-0573.
They have also created a website so people can read more on the dangers.
