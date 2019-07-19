MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--Rush hour and Friday night traffic is already a big headache for locals traveling either way across the bay.
The Causeway may be the only free way to cross the bay if the proposed toll to cross the new Mobile River Bridge and Bayway comes to fruition.
"It's just gonna put a damper on trying to go out and come here to enjoy themselves," said Sabrina Hunt.
The idea of the causeway being the only free route inflates congestion concerns as locals try to avoid paying the toll.
"You always have loopholes but then again it's gonna create more traffic."
Many who work at businesses along the causeway worry a toll on the bridge will magnify the problem.
"I think that everyone local would take the causeway knowing that you wouldn't have to pay and so i mean that would just. that's a lot of traffic. we already are backed up all the way to the dip exit in mobile just to go through the tunnel," said Ed’s Seafood Shed Employee, Brittany Seaman.
R&R Seafood manager, Aletha Lee, fears it could even steer people away from eating at restaurants located off the causeway.
“Say friday night you want to go out to dinner and then you have to wait 45 minutes to get to the causeway and it's only four miles down the street."
"Nobody would want to go through all the traffic and all that. It would just be too big of a hassle to get here."
Ed's Seafood Shed employees also worry of the strain it would put on the commute just to get to work every day.
"That's gonna back the causeway up from locals, that's gonna cause us to be later to work or have to leave earlier if we live in mobile."
