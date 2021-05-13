MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A pretty stunning reversal by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the wearing of masks. It was controversial from the start, but now, people won't have to wear one in outdoor, or some indoor settings, if they've been fully vaccinated.

Masks will still be worn if you're taking public transportation, at a doctor's office, or nursing home. Health leaders are hoping the new guidance will encourage people who haven't gotten the vaccine -- to do so.

Meanwhile, the sharp turnabout by the CDC is getting mixed reaction in downtown Mobile.

"The masks will not be going away in my family... I'd say continue to cover up, mask up, and stay safe... Protect all around you and yourself first," said one woman.

The advice from the CDC is welcomed news for Compton Smith -- promoting the Azalea City Comedy's standup open mic night. They're looking for a good crowd.

"As a performer and someone who makes money in entertainment situations -- it is very good for us because for a long time we weren't allowed to do anything... And now we are getting to the point where people are starting to go back to work, which is very exciting for us," said Smith.

Challenging doesn't even cover the past year for Baker High Senior Jadin McMillian.

"It was pretty unpredictable... It kind of went crazy, but we managed. We made it," said McMillian.

Set to graduate a week from tonight -- he too will continue to mask up.

"And maybe if you are fully vaccinated but other people are not -- so you know it's kind of still taking precautionary measures... You never know who you are going around. I'm still going to wear mine in small crowds and large crowds," said McMillian.

Of course -- each business can set their own mask guidelines. However, the real test to see this latest update in action will be Friday night as hundreds of people come into downtown for Art Walk.