PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A judge in Prichard found Cederick McMillian guilty on three counts connected to the illegal operation of a cemetery.
McMillian was found guilty of not having a health department permit, violating a cemetery moratorium and operating the cemetery without a license.
Heritage Funeral Home and New Birth Community Church were also found guilty of the same crimes.
McMillian, the funeral home, and the church have been fined $500 for each citation.
Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies dug up three of the graves in Heritage Memorial Gardens cemetery back in June. McMillian was charged with three counts of corpse abuse after detectives say the graves were not properly sealed and did not meet industry standards.
That state case has been bound over to a grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.