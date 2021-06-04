PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)-- Keeping tradition alive, The Grand Fiesta took over downtown Pensacola Friday night as hundreds of revelers made their way out on the city streets for one of Florida's oldest and largest heritage festivals celebrating 462 years of Pensacola carnival style.
“We’re so excited that we can come back out.. with the corona stopping,” said Stacey Coleman.
Dozens of krewes on decked out floats rolled through to commemorate the city’s founding back in 1559.
Revelers of all ages were pumped up for their own special reasons.
“The horses,” said Eli Stevenson.
“Seeing my parents on the float,” Piper Hasenbein.
“Seeing my sister dance,” said Tori Wireman.
“Getting a lot more stuffed animals,” said Issys Crappes.
“Watching all the different krewes come out, looking at the floats,” said Mary Stacy.
Friday night’s Fiesta parade is one of many events over the next two weeks to celebrate Pensacola's heritage.
If you want to get in on the fun click here for more information.
