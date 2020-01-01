Despite warnings from police, it appears some didn't take heed to their message of celebratory gunfire.
FOX10 viewers made us aware of a few shooting incidents in their neighborhoods that had them concerned.
"What goes up, must come down," Leonard Taplin said. "And what goes around, must come through."
According to one man who lives off Raines Drive in Mobile, celebratory gunfire at a park Tuesday night ended with a stray bullet right through his home. The man didn't want to go on camera, but sent us these pictures - a broken window and a bullet lodged in a brick.
"It was between 9:30 to 10:00 and my reaction was, 'Oh Lord. Here it go'," Taplin said.
"It's definitely concerning," Sean Grahm said. "We weren't really concerned really for the safety and that time but knowing it was that close, yeah, definitely, definitely."
Grahm says he and his family were in their backyard when neighborhood fireworks started to go off, and was shocked to hear that some of what they heard were actually gunshots.
"We were in the backyard and like I said, the other neighbors were shooting fireworks. There was other fireworks going off in the area," Grahm said. "It happened pretty quickly that I know of. What I heard, I mean, when that happened, I could definitely tell the difference."
Both Taplin and Grahm say they're thankful to find out no one was hurt during last night's new year celebration, and want to echo law enforcement's message on not celebrating big events with gunfire.
After speaking with neighbors, we reached out to Mobile police to see how many, if any, celebratory gunfire incidents were reported and we have not yet heard back.
